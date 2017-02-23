The biggest Hermon Hawk fan?

number 1 hermon fan

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine's high school basketball tournament attracts fans young and old. But one 8-year-old might just be the biggest Hermon Hawks fan there is.

Xavier Michaud has been attending Hawks games all year, and the tournament was no different.

"They are always positive. If they're losing they keep on trying and never give up" Xavier says on why he supports the hawks.

Xavier was decked out in special gear given to him by the team. On the front, it read "Hawks #1 Fans," and on the sleeve, "Xavier Fan Club President."

On the back, No. 32 for Maddie Pullen, one of Xavier's favorite players. His dad says she is someone he looks up to, having them as a role model: "it's huge."

And especially with the community. It shows the community is strong and growing together. "He loves coming and he plays himself. So he looks up them."

The next generation of Hawks, waiting in the wings.

Sadly, Xavier will not be able to cheer on the Hawks in finals. Both the boys and girls lost Wednesday in the semifinals.

