The 'dark web': inside an online black market

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Many people think they have the entire Internet at their fingertips, but they really have only scratched the surface.

That's because there's a far deeper part of the Internet called the "dark web." It's an underground world often associated with cyber crime.

The dark web allows users to remain anonymous.

"Basically any type of illegal activity you can think of is happening there now," Jodie Fairbank said, "anything from human trafficking, child pornography, money laundering, basically weapons trafficking, and then there's terrorist activity."

Fairbank is currently a legal studies professor at Husson University in Bangor. Before she began working in this capacity, she was in the army and worked for the National Security Agency (NSA).

Our reporters sat down with students at the Univeristy of Maine, who walked them through different parts of the dark web.

It's accessed using an anonymous browser called Tor Browser.

It was fairly easy to find out where to find certain criminal activity.

However, the dark web isn't just used for malicious activity.

For example, It's used as a way around censorship in countries where speech is legal.

