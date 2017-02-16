The Department of Health and Human Services Office in Bangor May Relocate

The lease on the Department of Health and Human Services' building on Griffin Road in Bangor is set to expire next summer, and the state of Maine has requested proposals from developers to potentially relocate the department.

David Heidrich, the director of communications at the Maine Bureau of General Services said that the request asks developers to provide 40,000 square feet of modern, energy efficient office space that will suit the needs of the DHHS and the people that visit their location on a regular basis.

Bangor City Council Chair Joe Baldacci said that the city's interest and input in the relocation must be considered to assure that the new location has ample parking, be easily accessible by public transportation and not in a congested area.

According to Heidrich, although the state is considering the relocation, if the developers proposals do not meet the state's requirements, DHHS may re-sign its current lease and stay on Griffin Road.

