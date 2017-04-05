The human cost of long-term elderly care

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The state’s aging population comes with a number of hurdles, including ensuring adequate long-term care for the elderly.

There is growing concern over whether Certified Nursing Assistants and other providers are being paid enough for the work they do.

Phil Cyr has run the Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center for 40 years.



It was first built by his father, a potato farmer, back in 1973.

Since then, Cyr said he has noticed countless changes in how they receive funding from the state.

Like many facilities across the state, 70 percent of the residents there are on MaineCare.

Cyr said it forces him to rely on the other 30 percent to stay afloat.

He said it means he cannot pay his Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) what he feels they truly deserve—and it could come with consequences.



"You’re gonna lose some of your better quality employees and if you reduce the number of your staff you're going to lose the quality of care,” Cyr said.

According to the Department of Labor, there are an estimated 8,330 nursing assistants employed across the state making an average of $12 an hour.

"I take care of them like they're my own family,” Yvonne Immer

She is one of the facility's 135 employees that do a job many feel takes a special kind of person.



"It's something you really have to like to stay in it," Immer said.

NEWS CENTER sat down with several of the facility’s employees about their concerns.



“If I was by myself I don't think I'd be able to take care of my son alone,” Savannah Gray said.

Another admitted the hardships, but said she truly loves where she works.

"Personally I love to come to work every day. I love what this facility has provided for me and my family,” Brittany Chapman said.

"I know that Phil is doing the best that he can to provide what he can for us, it's just it's hard," Chelsea Bouchard said.

Now a bill still in the very early stages in Augusta, under Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson, is seeking to change that.

Jackson said it would seek to increase funding to nursing facilities through MaineCare and require wage increases for CNAs over time.

Cyr said it is long overdue.



“I think the solution for the state of Maine is for the state of Maine, including the legislative branch, to establish that nursing home funding is a high priority,” he said.

Funding he hopes would not only bring relief to his facility, but better care to the state's elderly population as a whole.

