BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Discovery Museum will host a photo display entitled "You can make a difference!" from January 5th - January 31st.

The director of museum services said an opening will be held at the Maine Discovery Museum on Thursday, January 5th at 1:00 p.m.

The exhibit will feature events coordinated by the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

The works featured are from volunteer photographers who have documented the End Violence Together rally and march and photographers, Sam Chamberlain, Ron Davis and Katie Greenman.

The exhibit includes photos, newspaper clippings, and posters from 20 years of HOPE Festivals.

"We are delighted to be able to share photos of citizen activism in our region, especially as we have strengthened our outreach to young people in our community and encourage them to become involved," said Amy Scaccia Hughes, co-coordinator of the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

Copyright 2016 WCSH