The many faces of a Downeast Nor'easter

Mount Desert Island, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) – Mount Desert Island certainly felt the punch of the latest storm with some areas seeing upwards of 20 inches of snow.

NEWS CENTER had the chance to meet some friendly faces who refuse to let the weather get them down. In fact, they thrive in it.

A PLOWING LEGEND

Chet Lewis has plowed homes and businesses on Mount Desert Island for nearly 50 years.

“You might say it's a thankless job but those little notes on those checks mean a lot,” he said.

At one time, Lewis and his crew had more than 200 customers but he says he has cut down a little over the last few years.

Some customers he said he has had for decades.

"I lived down there all my life until I moved up here five years ago so I used to know everybody by first name the whole works,” he said.

Now, Lewis lives in Trenton but is not far from his crews working on the island.

"Oh yeah. I make sure they do a good job. Especially one guy I say make sure you clean that up a little better or scrape that door away a little better,” he said.





Lewis has not let surviving cancer or his age slow him down. He plows and shovels every storm.

It is his dedication and attention to detail that is crucial to keeping businesses in the Southwest Harbor area going, including Sawyer’s Market.

"He's essential not just for us but for a lot of people. He's got a whole crew that plows out people's driveways during the winter,” Sawyer’s employee Wilder Young said. “It doesn't matter what it's going to do or when he's gonna be there.”

Sawyer’s Market is one of his longest-served customers.

“It's quite rewarding. A little flush money,” Lewis laughed.

He said some of that money goes to his grandchildren to invest in their futures, including his grandson who just returned home from the army.



BRAVING THE STORM

Proof that Chet Lewis has left a mark is not hard to find. NEWS CENTER joined Bill Soukup a plow truck operator for Bar Harbor Highway Division while he cleaned up the roads early Friday morning.

Soukup said he got his start working for Lewis. Also a lobsterman, he has deep roots on MDI.

He was one of a dozen crews out tackling the storm Friday morning.





First time for everything. Live from a plow truck this morning! #NEWSCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/nqxgUzASku — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) February 10, 2017

“This is what we train for all summer long this is what we wait for. It's what we do," Foreman Rich Jamison said.

The trucks hit the roads at the first sign of flakes around noon Thursday.

Soukup said this year has not been bad up until this storm, and now he is looking ahead to even more days on the road ahead.

S’NO DAY LIKE A SNOW DAY

Another tell-tale sign that MDI is no stranger to wild weather, Kid’s Corner day care in downtown Bar Harbor is dedicated to staying open so that parents can continue to get to work.

"We'll just be shoveling pathways so that the kids can get outside. Shoveling pathways so that parents can get to the front door, but yeah we'll still be here,” Executive Director Lori Krupke said.





Krupke said they even highly encourage outdoor activities so long as the temperature is not too low.

"We're not used to it this year. It's been off, but we love a good storm,” Allie Bodge said as she picked up her children as the storm was in full swing Thursday.

Bodge’s children even got to ride home in a sled, because

THE DOWNEAST WAY

All and all, the large amount of snow did not stop business on MDI thanks to all of the hardworking people.

From the plow truck operators, grocery store workers and day care staff, the work ethic and dedication is uniquely Maine.

It looks like they will all need to prepare for even more snow in the coming days, but they are not about to let it get them down.

That is just the Downeast way.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ