Many are calling the health-care reform effort getting pulled from the White House floor on Friday, the defeat of President Trump. Whether you agree or not is irrelevant. An NBC report writes that after Trump’s defeat, he has only two options to keep his agenda afloat and they range from bad to worse.

“Trump and his team have two options: 1) They unify the Republican Party on these thorny issues, or 2) they work with Democrats to get them done. And neither option is easy,” report writes.

A lack of a mandate and a lack of numbers are to blame for the president’s health-care reform defeat, according to NBC News. “Despite controlling Congress, Republicans hold 52 Senate seats (which means they can't block unified Democratic filibusters), and they enjoy a 237-193 majority in the House (which can vanish if about half of the 30-40 House Freedom Caucus members don't play ball).”

Budget Expert Stan Collender said Republicans are divided over Speaker Paul Ryan's border-adjustment-tax proposal, and moving forward on tax reform, is not going to be easy: "It's virtually guaranteed that the companies who will pay more because of the proposed changes will fight at least as hard as those that will pay less. That will make the tax reform debate longer, tougher and much nastier than anyone is currently assuming."

The debate over Planned Parenthood could potentially shut down the government, Axios said. "The conservative House Freedom Caucus … will almost certainly make defunding the women's health group and country's biggest abortion provider a non-negotiable condition for it to support the government funding bill."

If bringing republicans together is not an option, then President Trump needs the support of Democrats: "In the end, there's a group of people in this party who just won't say yes," Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) told the New York Times. "At some point, I think that means looking beyond our conference. The president is a deal maker, and Ronald Reagan cut some of his most important deals with Democrats."

Although President Trump reached out to some Democrats after his election the report claims that any Democrat who works with the president on these issues will face a backlash.

