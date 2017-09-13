Thief brandishes knife, robs convenience store: cops

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Circle K convenience store was the target of an armed robbery late Tuesday night, according to police.

The robbery was reported around 11:20 p.m. on Cottage Street. Police say after waiting for other customers to leave, a man walked behind the counter, brandished a knife to the clerk, and demanded the clerk put all the cash in the register in his backpack. Police say he also took two alcoholic beverages.

A man matching the description of the suspect was found walking nearby on West Street Extension. Sean A. Lavoie, 26, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with robbery. He was transported to Hancock County Jail.

Police are investigating.

