Third party inspection agency defends itself at El Faro hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (NEWS CENTER) At the El Faro investigative hearing in Florida, questioning Thursday focused on the third party agency responsible for surveying or inspecting the aging ship.

The US Coast Guard has oversight of cargo ship inspections, but turns over much of that work to other agencies. The American Bureau of Shipping does most of the inspections on behalf of the coast guard. ABS officials stood by their approvals for the El Faro.

ABS Attorney Jerry White said he wanted the company's chief engineer, Tom Gruber, to explain to the families in the audience just what the company’s responsibilities were. Much of the testimony centered around the El Faro’s stability. Gruber said the company made sure that the ship was in compliance with federal regulations, but added his company does not create those regulations. The attorney appeared to be trying to show that there are holes in the codes for cargo ships and that ultimate oversight of the ships is the responsibility of the coast guard.

White asked Gruber “Have there been any problems reported on the ponce class vessels, including the El Yunque and El Faro, in their 35-plus years of service, that you would have been made aware of? Gruber responded "I have not been made aware of any problems of either of these two vessels or the sister vessels, which comprises over 300-years of service on the oceans.”

White pointed out potential problems with some ships, yet they were still in compliance with federal regulations.

William Bennett, the attorney representing Theresa Davidson, the widow of the ship's captain, made a point to show that when the ship left port on it's final voyage, it was complying with all regulations.

“But at the end of the day, the facts are, when the El faro left Jacksonville under the command of Captain Michael Davidson, she met all US Coast Guard regulations and was permitted to sail, correct ?

Gruber replied "That is correct.”

The ship’s stability and the cargo on board during its final journey, was the theme of questioning at today’s hearing.

