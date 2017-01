Central Maine Power (Photo: Central Maine Power)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers are without power, as a messy mix of ice, sleet and freezing rain are coupled with high winds Tuesday.

As of 7:40 a.m., nearly 3,000 customers are without power in Kennebec, Lincoln and York Counties.

Emera Maine reports just five customers are affected in Deer Isle.

