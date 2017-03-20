WLBZ
Three women, one man arrested on robbery charges in Lebanon

Elle Ousfar, WCSH 9:58 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

LEBANON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three women and one man arrested on robbery charges in Lebanon on Friday, police. 

Maine State Police said Courtney Rouselle, 26, of Lebanon; Samantha Goodwin, 21, of Lebanon; Jose Gomez, 27, of Boston, MA; and Tasha Loaizo, 23, of Somersworth, NH., robbed two men at the Evergreen Trailer Park. There was also a threat of a firearm involved but Police said it was just a threat.
Each one of the suspects is facing a $2,500 bail. They will make their first court appearance Monday in Springvale District Court.

