Three women, one man arrested on robbery charges in Lebanon

LEBANON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three women and one man arrested on robbery charges in Lebanon on Friday, police.

Maine State Police said Courtney Rouselle, 26, of Lebanon; Samantha Goodwin, 21, of Lebanon; Jose Gomez, 27, of Boston, MA; and Tasha Loaizo, 23, of Somersworth, NH., robbed two men at the Evergreen Trailer Park. There was also a threat of a firearm involved but Police said it was just a threat.

Each one of the suspects is facing a $2,500 bail. They will make their first court appearance Monday in Springvale District Court.

