Three years after her son's death, mother seeks justice in hit-and-run case

PASADENA, Texas (NEWS CENTER) — This week marked the third-year anniversary of a hit-and-run crash that left a 16-year-old boy dead in the town of Paris.

After a lengthy investigation, police did identify suspects in the case, but no one has been charged. The boy’s mother fears no one will ever be held accountable for driving off while her son laying dying on the side of the road.

It was March 15, 2014, when Xavier Fuentes was struck by a vehicle while walking along Route 117 in Paris. The driver of the vehicle kept going. A passing motorist found the boy and called authorities. The 16-year-old would die a short time later at the hospital.

"It’s extremely upsetting that three years has gone by and nobody has been charged," said Sheila Cole, Fuentes' mother.

Cole carried her heavy heart to a new home in Texas. She now follows the case from there. But there’s been no movement in more than two years since police identified a suspect they believe was behind the wheel.

"He had a passenger in the vehicle with him, a female, and it’s one of those things you know, her word, his word, against one another," Cole said.

Citing insufficient evidence, the district attorney never took the case to a grand jury. Sheila Cole understands the decision and has nothing but praise for the investigators who worked on her son’s case. But she’s left feeling no one will ever be brought to justice.

"They were the only two people there, the only two involved and unless somebody wants to really get honest, be honest about it and give us really all the facts and details, it’s something we’re never gonna know," she said.

While the hurt of losing her son never goes away, Cole has moved on with her life. She still holds out hope that one day the person’s conscience will get to them and they’ll come forward to say the two words she longs to hear. I’m sorry.

"That’s all I want to hear, I’m sorry, I’m sorry it happened, I’m sorry I did this, forgive me," she said.

Copyright 2017 WCSH