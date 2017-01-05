Thrillist ranks Maine No. 5 for worst winters in America

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — Ask people in some states, and they might tell you Maine's basically part of Canada.

Being that far north brings lots of cold and snow…and some winters feel like they will never end.

Topped only by four other states that also border Canada, Maine has been ranked No. 5 for most miserable winters in the U.S. by Thrillist Media Group.

Last year, Thrillist named Maine the No. 2 state in America, calling it "so hot right now" — not exactly connecting well with this particular story, but confirming the website knows its stuff.

Ahead of Maine for worst winters: North Dakota, Alaska, Michigan and Minnesota.

Mainers may question why we're so low. We don't celebrate the arrival of late spring for nothing, right?

Thrillist counters, writing that a "fired up" and "upbeat" attitude toward winter, as well as a "general lack of people in the real harsh stuff" — referring to southern Maine — "prevents Maine and its Longest Winters from pushing even farther down the line."

Despite the conclusions writers Kevin Alexander and Matt Lynch arrived at, they did offer Maine winters some love, calling them "brutal," "never-ending" and "likely on par with [Game of Thrones'] The Long Night."

To read the full explanation and see where other states stacked up, click here.

Copyright 2016 WCSH