THRIVING UNDER 30: Garvan in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – At 31 years old, Garvan Donegan does not quite make the “under 30” mark, but members of the community have credited him for being a driving force in the Waterville area’s economic revitalization efforts.

As Senior Economic Development Specialist at the Central Maine Growth Council, is busy planning, working on initiatives and meeting directly with investors and businesses to promote continued growth.

“It's been a very exciting time to do economic planning, city planning for the city of Waterville and the state of Maine," Donegan said.

The city is undergoing major revitalization -- thanks in part to the Alfond Foundation and Colby College.



"In the time that I've been here we've seen a tremendous amount of change,” he said.

That change has meant more businesses, more jobs and, in turn, more people, according to Donegan.

As for his personal life, he did not want to talk about himself much.

“I think I wanted to be a soccer player or something of the like,” Donegan said when asked what he wanted to be growing up. "Or be a forester and be outside."

After graduating from the University of Southern Maine, he started in this role about two years ago.

For him, Maine has always felt like home.



“Growing up traveling throughout the state of Maine seeing our scenic beauty, our outdoors, that has always been attractive to me,” he said.

When asked what his next step was, he again focused on work.

“I have grants due in the morning,” he said. “Some grants and proposals out the door."

Clearly focused on his work, it is his drive that has landed him an award from the Mid-Maine Chamber.



"I am very humbled but I am just one person that's reflective of the teamwork that's occurring,” Donegan said.

That humility is so strong, that even though he is thriving himself, he continues to focus on making sure the state is as well.

"Maine has always been very special to me,” he said.

