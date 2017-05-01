Kennebunk

At 26 years old, Kylie Raymond is Captain of the Spirit of Massachusetts—a one-of-a-kind floating restaurant nestled downtown on the Kennebunk River. The project did not come without its challenges, but Raymond was determined to bring something new to her beloved hometown. Then she did even more.

Read more





Spencer Thibodeau

Portland

At 29 years old, Spencer Thibodeau is well-known as a Portland City Councilor. However, it is what he does outside of city hall that really makes him stand out. Whether it is grabbing a coffee from his favorite local shop or enjoying lunch on the waterfront, Thibodeau thrives in Portland.

His story airs Tuesday on the Morning Report.

Garvan Donegan

Waterville

There is an exception to every rule. In this case, Garvan Donegan is the exception. At 31 years old, he does not quite make the cut for the series, but he certainly makes the cut everywhere else. In Waterville, Donegan is dedicated to promoting businesses and revitalization efforts in the city. In just a small amount of time, he has proven his dedication to the growth of Central Maine.

His story airs Wednesday on the Morning Report.

Kortnie Hudgens

Bangor

At 25 years old, Kortnie Hudgens is our youngest person featured in the Thriving Under 30 series, but do not let that fool you. She is still doing big things. She and her husband are busy buying and selling homes in the Bangor area. They are like Maine's own HGTV couple. When she is not busy with real estate, Hudgens is all about empowering women and giving back to her community.

Her story airs Thursday on the Morning Report.

Annie Torres Savage

Houlton

At 29 years old, Annie Torres Savage is back home in Houlton, where she says she enjoys the simpler life. That does not mean she is not taking advantage of all the area has to offer though. When she is not helping others as a social worker, she is busy helping the community, supporting local businesses or riding her horse Spirit.

Her story airs Friday on the Morning Report.



