BAR HARBOR, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Money Magazine recently named Bar Harbor one of the best places to visit in the U.S., in terms of getting the best bang for your buck.

If you've ever been to Bar Harbor it's not hard to see why it ranked number three in Time Money's ranking. The beautiful coastline, its proximity to Acadia National Park, and the abundance of lobster are all reasons people flock to the small coastal town.

Earl Brechlin, who writes for the Mount Desert Islander, says its the history of the area that intrigues him. He's written about Bar Harbor and its neighboring towns for nearly 40 years.

Brechlin even shared a connection Bar Harbor has with World War II. He says in 1941 a resident spotted two Nazi spies coming off of a submarine near the Acadian coast. The resident alerted the authorities and those spies were eventually caught in New York.

"There's a lot of ghosts and stories that swirl through these woods and islands," Brechlin said.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV