Tips to protect your home and gifts from thieves during holidays

Now that Christmas is over, people all over the country are getting rid of their wrapping paper and boxes. But police officers warn that those boxes out in front of your home could be a billboard for thieves, letting them know exactly what presents you just got.

James Coon, who lives in Portland, said he goes out of his way to hide the boxes from big purchases.

"You've got to do everything you can to avoid giving anybody a signal that you've got something expensive in your house," said Coon. "Unfortunately, today, people do go through your stuff."

Police say there are ways to hide trash before the truck comes to pick it up. Break the boxes down, turn them inside out, and stuff it inside a dark trashbag that's not see-through.

Since online ordering is a popular option, make sure to destroy the shipping label with the address and other personal information.

