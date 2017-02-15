Todd Gutner Blog - Another Doozy...

Entire storm snowfall forecast.

From a forecasting point of view, I'd take a blizzard over an inverted trough any day of the week. Inverted troughs are a forecasters nightmare. Historically, they favor the Mid and Downeast Coasts and for a while yesterday, there was a lot of support that the axis of heavy snow would fall there. But overnight, all models have settled on the South Coast to the New Hampshire mountains as the jackpot zone. So, my "wishcast" has been adjusted...I've caved...amounts are going up.

Entire storm snowfall forecast.

Throughout the day, areas of snow will spread in. Mostly light for the morning, but this afternoon the pace of the snow will pick up. By the end of the day there will be as much as 3-6" on the ground across the interior. Out ahead of it, mild air will flow in off the ocean and a snow/rain mix will occur. This will limit snow accumulation to around an inch by the evening commute for the coastline.

Expected snowfall through the end of the day.

Then, it's all about the inverted trough. Inverted troughs are convective in nature, just like Summertime thunderstorms. They drop BIG amounts of precipitation and are capable of 1"+ per hour snowfall rates. Tonight, we get crushed by it. Rain will quickly flip to snow this evening and it will be a dramatic flip with big, fat, wet snowflakes. Heavy snowbands will crank out the snow through the night.

The inverted trough will begin to get pulled away by the offshore low pressure center tomorrow morning but not until after a snowy morning commute.

Behind the storm, the winds will crank up out of the northwest. Inland areas, where the snow is drier, will see blowing snow through the afternoon.

Once again, I'll pass along a few tidbits:

1) Clear all vents around your house or apartment from snow.

2) Shovel out hydrants in your neighborhood.

3) You may want to roof rake to get some of the weight off.

(Courtesy: NOAA)

I realize this is like pouring salt in a wound, but there is some hope in the extended forecast. Much of the East will see above average temperatures and there may not be another snowstorm for a while.

Stay positive.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2017 WCSH