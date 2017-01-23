Todd Gutner Blog: It's not pretty

Hey everybody,

Just a quick update before you attempt to get rolling out the door this morning. We've got a lot of ice coming down right now; sleet, freezing, it's not pretty outside. It's a really messy storm.

The radar is showing a lot of white on it. With all of these precipitation types, it's tough for the radar to decipher between the snow, sleet, the freezing rain and plain rain. From what I can see, at least my observations, I'm seeing a lot of sleet and freezing rain right now. That's ice, and that's never a good thing.

This storm is going to be going on for a while, in fact it's going to be happening all day long. Eventually at the coast line, I think by the middle of the day, we'll get above freezing in almost all spots and it'll be plain rain, but even in the afternoon and evening, commuting should be pretty difficult.

I don't see much more snow out of this. There's probably going to be some significant sleet accumulation, which we rarely see. We don't get that too often. That's like little ball bearings, little marbles for you to walk on. It's really slippery stuff, but we shouldn't get too much, it's generally less than a couple of inches.

The ice threat will be with us for the next 12 hours, so a lot of sleet with this storm inland. Right now, we're getting glazes, even at the coast line, which will make things really difficult driving around.

-Todd

