Tom Brady selected for cover of Madden NFL '18 video game

(NEWS CENTER) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been selected for the cover "Madden NFL '18," a video game by EA Sports the company tweeted Friday morning.

The cover of Madden NFL video games has often been viewed as "cursed," as players who grace the cover typically suffer some type of injury or drop in production the following season.

Brady posted about the curse on his Facebook Friday morning:

Patriots fans may remember in 2016 when tight end Rob Gronkowski was named to the cover of Madden '17, but suffered a back injury during a Week 10 game with the Seahawks in 2016 after he was hit by Earl Thomas, and was placed on injured reserve. Gronkowski eventually had back surgery.

