Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey has been found, report

(NEWS CENTER) -- A report claims Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found.

According to NBC Sports (http://bit.ly/2nJKeui) Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the FBI and NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey and it will be returned. The FBI got involved because the jersey was on foreign soil, said Glazer.

"There’s no word on whether anyone has been arrested in the investigation, which Houston police said they considered a felony given the value of the jersey, which could have gone for $500,000 at a sports memorabilia auction."

