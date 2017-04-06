Tom Johnston NEWS CENTER Meteorologist

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We have news to share with you about Meteorologist Tom Johnston, who has worked for NEWS CENTER for the last three years.

Tom was at Sunday River Ski Resort over the weekend in Newry, Maine where he emceed the Springfest event Saturday and also send back video of the snowstorm’s impact there for our 6 p.m. newscast.

Sunday, according to police, Tom told family members he was headed home to Old Orchard Beach. When he did not arrive by early Monday morning, a missing person’s report was filed. Since then he has not contacted NEWS CENTER or the police.

Old Orchard Beach police have told us they don’t believe Tom is in imminent danger; they are working their way through family and friends to figure out where he is. At this point, no organized searches have been conducted by family members or police. We are assisting investigators and family in any way we can.

UPDATE: Old Orchard Beach released the following press release at 4:33 p.m Wednesday afternoon. The release included a description of Tom and his vehicle.

If you have information regarding the location of Thomas Johnston please immediately notify Old Orchard Beach Police Department at 207-934-4911.

© 2017 WCSH-TV