Tom Johnston, we will miss you

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It is with great sadness we share with you this morning the news that Meteorologist Tom Johnston’s body was found in Auburn Thursday night. He died of an apparent suicide, police said.

Tom, 46, was part of the NEWS CENTER family for the past three years. You saw him most frequently on our 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts each weekday. He was reported missing early Monday morning when he didn’t return home to Old Orchard Beach after a weekend at Sunday River Ski Resort. Tom went there early Saturday to emcee the Springfest event. Later that night he was out with friends and family and told a family member he was heading back home Sunday. When he didn’t show up by Monday morning, his girlfriend filed a missing persons report.

We are in the process at this hour of personally notifying everyone at NEWS CENTER who worked with Tom now that police have notified the family and publicly announced they found his body. We’ll update you with any additional information as soon as we can. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s family tonight. We will miss that great laugh of his, his fierce competitive spirit and his love for all things weather-related.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

