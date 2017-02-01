Tomalley: good or gross? Thrillist says the latter

PORTLAND, ME - JUNE 2: Chef Sam Hayward scrapes out tomalley from the lobster's body at Fore Street restaurant in Portland, Maine on Friday, June 2, 2006. (Photo by Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Photo: Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It's a given that as Mainers, we love our seafood, and we're darn proud of it.

But there's one aspect of seafood that is an *acquired* taste; tomalley. You know, the fun, green stuff buried deep inside a lobster.

Yes, it's edible, and tomalley is actually the lobster's liver and pancreas. And according to a recent article from Thrillist, it's something Mainers love, but is actually kind of gross.

"While it's deep with flavor you've likely unknowingly encountered in soups and sauces and the like, some Mainers swear by eating the stuff straight up," writes Wil Fulton. "Let's just say there's a reason it hasn't caught on as a popular lobster roll topping."

Slow your lobster roll, Fulton. We'll be the judge of that.

So, what do you think? Tell NEWS CENTER whether you love it or hate it, or have never even wanted to try it: email Kattey Ortiz at kattey.ortiz@wcsh6.com, or send her a tweet @KatteyOrtizTV.

Copyright 2016 WCSH