Close Top NEWS CENTER stories of 2016 Social Stop: A Year in Review Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 5:53 PM. EST December 30, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It's hard to believe 2016 has come to an end! We crunched the numbers and give you the stories that got the most clicks this year.For the full list, click here. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Snow showers usher in the new year Dec 29, 2016, 4:15 a.m. Thousands in the dark, wait ending for Mainers without power Dec 30, 2016, 5:32 a.m. US issuing new rules to curb illegal fishing, seafood fraud Dec 31, 2016, 10:46 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs