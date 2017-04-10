Close Top stories 4/10 Today's Top Stories 4/10/2017 WCSH 7:51 AM. EDT April 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here are your top stories. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories "Thunder" will shine in our hearts, family releases… Apr. 8, 2017, 10:51 p.m. Oakland teen is remembered with community easter egg… Apr. 9, 2017, 6:55 p.m. Two buildings collapse in Portsmouth fire Apr 10, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs