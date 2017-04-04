WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Top stories 4/4

Today's Top Stories 4/4/2017

WCSH 7:25 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Here's a look at your top stories.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories