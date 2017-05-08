Close Top stories 5/8 Today's Top Stories 5/8/2017 WCSH 7:37 AM. EDT May 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here are your top stories. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Fallen Navy SEAL from Falmouth was 'tough as nails,'… May. 7, 2017, 9:12 p.m. Windham veteran accused of killing dog and… May. 7, 2017, 4:15 p.m. Former Justice Dept. insider testifies in Russia probe May. 8, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs