"Totally bogus" damage charges still being questioned

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Equipment damage charges, ranging from $1,000 to $80,000, have been questioned by school district I.T directors from Fort Kent to York -- even after the Department of Education announced they would be fronting the bills Thursday night.

Jef Hamlin is the I.T director for R.S.U 34 in Old Town. "I think my first thought was this was totally bogus" Hamlin said. "Some of the stuff I just don't know where they came up with it". His district was among dozens that were charged for damaged equipment after the Department of Education opted into a refresh program with Apple. "Some may have had a minor blemish and what not -- but for the most part there weren't" Hamlin said. "Like I said, the kids knew how expensive they were and how to take care of them".

Some schools even saw charges for equipment that couldn't be possible. "We were told we had four missing machines -- one of them we never had it was never in our inventory" Hamlin said.

NEWS CENTER received a statement from the Department of Education that stated "MLTI vendors are under contractual obligation to provide accurate credit for returned devices based on their condition. Any school districts with concerns about inaccuracies in reconciliation of the returned devices should contact the Department. The Department is working with all MLTI vendors to understand the nature of any inaccuracies, and will seek compensation for any errors that are found".

Hamlin feels this situation should be looked into further. "It makes it hard to trust that the people that are supposed to be running this that are supposed to be helping us" Hamlin said. "Are they actually helping us and doing what's in our best interest?".

