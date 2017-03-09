Town of Fairfield puts police canine program on hold

FAIRFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The town of Fairfield has decided to put its police canine program on hold. The decision comes after an incident in February involving a canine scheduled to attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

A Fairfield Police officer’s baby girl had to be treated for dog bite injuries suffered by the officer’s police k9 named “Rex”. It happened at Officer Jordan Brooks home while he was off duty on February 24th, according to a news release issued by Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary. Officer Brooks lives in the town of Winslow. The child has since been released from the hospital and is back home with her parents.

Fairfield Police Chief Thomas Gould says the dog will be returned. The department expects to get $7500 back in return.

Chief Gould says they hope to take another look at the program again in a few months because it is a great drug fighting tool.

