ANSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A former Anson town treasurer convicted of embezzlement is appealing her case.

Claudia Viles was sentenced to 5 years in prison to be followed by 3 years probation.

Viles was convicted of stealing more than half a million dollars from the town of Anson over the course of several years.

The Maine Supreme Court will hear arguments for her appeal today.

