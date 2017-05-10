ANSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A former Anson town treasurer convicted of embezzlement is appealing her case.
Claudia Viles was sentenced to 5 years in prison to be followed by 3 years probation.
Viles was convicted of stealing more than half a million dollars from the town of Anson over the course of several years.
The Maine Supreme Court will hear arguments for her appeal today.
