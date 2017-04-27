Tragedy sparks Maine teen's desire to help others

MEDWAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After losing her mother and aunt to cancer, 16-year-old Lacey Lee has made it her mission to help other families battling the illness.

Lee created 'Miles for Memories' -- a project dedicated to serving families around Maine that are dealing with cancer. She lost her mother and aunt a little over a year apart from each other and felt that she needed to do something. So far she has raised over $700 for the project through a couple fundraisers she has put on in the community.

"I know how the people that are going through this feels and I want them to know that they are not the only one" Lee said. "And I want them to know if I can help you, I'm going to".

