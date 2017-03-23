Trailer dumps cement blocks on I-95, causes multi-car crash

GRAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A truck with a trailer attached to it dumped cement blocks on I-95, between Exit 63 in Gray and Exit 53 in Falmouth.

The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. and caused the right traffic lane to be closed for debris clean up. Please continue to use caution when traveling in the area and be prepared to stop.

Maine State Police said a flat tire caused the truck to spin out and the trailer to flip over. All the blocks fell out in the middle of the road, leaving the truck facing oncoming traffic. Four cars hit the debris and the trailer, due ti poor visibility. At least one car was totaled, while the others had their engines ripped out.

There are no reported injuries, police said. No charged have been filed against the truck driver.









