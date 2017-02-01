Traveling forum answers school consolidation questions

(Photo: oksun70, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Those with questions about Maine's push to construct regional schools have a chance to get some answers from state officials themselves.

GOP Gov. Paul LePage this month issued an executive order calling for schools to partner up and figure out ways to become more efficient and cut costs.

The Department of Education then announced $3 million in grants for school consolidation and hopes to identify a pilot project for a new regional high school that integrates career and technical education.

The first information session will be held 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Additional sessions are scheduled for Feb. 6 at the University of New England in Biddeford and February 27th at the Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

