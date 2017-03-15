Travelin's Lobster Pound Lost in Fire

Bar Harbor firefighters responded to a fire 2-alarm fire at the Travelin's Lobster pound off Route 102 on Tuesday night.

A total of six fire trucks and 25 firefighters responded to the call at 9:30. According to fire chief Matt Bartlett, the storm delayed the firefighters, but the strong winds helped prevent the situation from getting worse. There is a large propane tank located near by the structure, and the winds blew the fire and the heat away from the tank.

The fire was contained in less than 45 minutes and the it the damage is considered a total loss. Travelin's Lobster was a seasonal business, so it was closed at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ