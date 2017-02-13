Trecherous roads reported all across state

(NEWS CENTER) -- Road conditions all across the state continue to deteriorate.
STATE POLICE INSTAGRAM
We are urging all citizens to stay off roads unless absolutely necessary. The roads are treacherous and visibility is reduced down to only a couple hundred yards at best. There are dozens of vehicles off the road and even plow trucks and cruisers are getting stuck. #stayhome #MaineStatePolice #blizzard
As of noon, Rt 1 in Waldoboro is closed due to 4 tractor trailers blocking the roadway.
Dispatch in Waldoboro says several tractor trailers have jack-knifed on Route 1 near the intersection with Moose Crossing due to heavy snow.— WLBZ 2 (@WLBZ2) February 13, 2017
State Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads at this time.
The STORM CENTER crew will have full updates.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs