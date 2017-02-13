Trecherous roads reported all across state

(NEWS CENTER) -- Road conditions all across the state continue to deteriorate.

STATE POLICE INSTAGRAM

We are urging all citizens to stay off roads unless absolutely necessary. The roads are treacherous and visibility is reduced down to only a couple hundred yards at best. There are dozens of vehicles off the road and even plow trucks and cruisers are getting stuck. #stayhome #MaineStatePolice #blizzard A photo posted by Maine State Police (@mainestatepolice) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:22am PST

As of noon, Rt 1 in Waldoboro is closed due to 4 tractor trailers blocking the roadway.

Dispatch in Waldoboro says several tractor trailers have jack-knifed on Route 1 near the intersection with Moose Crossing due to heavy snow. — WLBZ 2 (@WLBZ2) February 13, 2017

State Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads at this time.

The STORM CENTER crew will have full updates.

CURRENT FORECAST

STORM CENTER INFORMATION HUB

Copyright 2017 WCSH