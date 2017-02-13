WLBZ
Trecherous roads reported all across state

STORM CENTER Video Forecast

WCSH 11:49 AM. EST February 13, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Road conditions all across the state continue to deteriorate.

STATE POLICE INSTAGRAM

 

As of noon, Rt 1 in Waldoboro is closed due to 4 tractor trailers blocking the roadway. 

 

 

State Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads at this time. 

The STORM CENTER crew will have full updates. 

CURRENT FORECAST 

STORM CENTER INFORMATION HUB

 

