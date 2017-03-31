Trial of man charged in Maine killing slated for summer

Robert Craig (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOULTON, Maine (AP) - Prosecutors say the trial of a Florida man accused of strangling his former neighbor to death in Maine is slated for the summer.



Robert Craig was expected to enter a guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter instead of murder Thursday but changed his mind.



Assistant District Attorney Bud Ellis says the case is going to trial. Jury selection is expected to take place July 10 in Houlton. The trial will be held in Caribou.



Police arrested the 81-year-old Craig on July 28 in Largo, Florida. Craig is charged in the death of 86-year-old Leo Corriveau, who was found dead July 23 in his Presque Isle mobile home.



Authorities say Corriveau and Craig were neighbors in Clearwater, Florida, and had known each other for three or four years.

3/31/2017 7:00:36 AM (GMT -4:00)

