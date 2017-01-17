Troy mother accused of killing son says she must have 'blacked out'

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The mother accused of killing her 7-week-old son made her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon -- the affidavit states that Miranda Hopkins first blamed the death of her son on another one of her children before admitting she was "so drunk she did not remember" what happened.

Police were called to the home of 32-year-old Miranda Hopkins in Troy last Thursday -- she stated that her son Jaxson was cold and not responding -- the infant was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived on scene. The affidavit shows that Hopkins spent the evening with family where she consumed alcohol, marijuana and a Benadryl -- she "passed out" on one of her other two children's bed. When she woke up she claims that she found Jaxson in her room, white and "beat to hell". Hopkins was arrested the following day and charged with the murder of her son.

Hopkins claimed that her son Joey was responsible for the incident. She stated that he must have "crushed him" while trying to climb into bed with her.

The Deputy Chief Medical Examiner concluded that the baby's death was in fact a homicide. The postmortem examination revealed the infant had bruising and abrasions on his head and scalp, along with skull fractures and bleeding on the surface of the brain. His right shoulder and ribs were also fractured.

The last part of the affidavit shows that Hopkins admitted that she must have "blacked out" and that is why she doesn't remember what happened. She stated that she doesn't know how Jaxson got into her room or how the injuries occurred.

Hopkins is being held without bail -- she is scheduled for a hearing Monday at 1pm. If convicted of murder, Hopkins could receive anywhere between 25 years to life in prison.

