Trucker in fatal crash hid medical condition, a possible crime

Matt Byrne, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 12:43 PM. EST January 06, 2017

WELLS, Maine (PPH/Matt Byrne) — The driver of a box truck who failed to stop for slowing traffic on the Maine Turnpike in November, killing a man and a boy when he crashed into the car ahead of him, concealed his history of diabetes to obtain the medical clearance required to drive, federal investigators found.

In documents obtained by the Portland Press Herald, federal investigators with the Motor Carrier Safety Administration describe how John K. Kamau, 56, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was informed by his medical provider in May 2016 that because he is an insulin-dependent diabetic, he was no longer permitted to drive across state lines.

