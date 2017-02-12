Truckers, Travelers try and get out of Maine ahead of storm

Long-haul truckers try to leave Maine before the blizzard

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- At Dysart's Travel Stop and Restaurant, people were a bit more hurried than usual early Sunday morning. Many long haul truckers were trying to get out of Maine before the blizzard

Bruce Gregory is getting an early start on what he expects to be about a 7-hour journey to Pennsylvania. He hauled a load of flowers up to Maine, and he's taking Maine potatoes back to Pennsylvania where they'll become potato chips. He doesn't make the trip to Maine often and is glad to get out before the snow.

"Just slow down take your time and that's the way it is," he said.

Her father, however is glad that her bus is getting out ahead of the weather.

"She might not be worried about the snow I'm glad she's getting there before it."

