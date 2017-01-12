Trump enters fray over Linda Bean boycott

(Photo: Getty & NEWS CENTER)

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — President-elect Donald Trump recently unleashed his Twitter account against detractors of Linda Bean.

Bean has been under scrutiny over money that she donated to the Trump campaign. The Federal Election Commission says she exceeded the $5,000 limit.

Her association with Trump led the grassroots political group #GrabYourWallet to call for a boycott of the Freeport-based company L.L.Bean. Linda Bean is the granddaughter of the company founder and sits on the board of directors. Organizers of the campaign called on Bean to resign from the board.

Thursday morning, Bean appeared on Fox News's "Fox and Friends" program. When asked if she planned to resign, Bean said, "Absolutely not." Bean went on to say:

"I'm not gonna back down. I never back down if I feel I'm right, and I do feel that. They're bullies, that's all they are. A small kernel of hardcore bullies out on the West Coast in California trying to control what we do, what we buy, what we sell in Maine."

The criticism being leveled at Bean reached the ears of President-elect Donald Trump. He tweeted his appreciation for her support and included a plug for L.L.Bean.

Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

When the controversy first emerged last week, L.L.Bean released a statement on its Facebook page. Here is an excerpt:

"We are deeply troubled by the portrayal of L.L.Bean as a supporter of any political agenda. L.L.Bean does not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters, or make political contributions. Simply put, we stay out of politics."

Linda Bean said during her Fox News interview that she had recently spoken to her son, who serves as vice-chairman of the L.L. Bean board of directors, and that he told her that the company had seen a slight uptick in business over the past week. However, Linda Bean said the uptick also coincided with the announcement of new jobs being created in Maine to manufacture the Bean Boot.

Gov. Paul LePage commented on the backlash via Twitter Thursday afternoon, calling it "reprehensible how progressives bullied [Linda Bean]."

It's reprehensible how progressives bullied @LindaLBeanMaine. Mainers & customers around globe cont. support of L.L. Bean! #mepolitics#MAGA — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) January 12, 2017

