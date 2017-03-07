Trump's proposed budget cuts have Maine marine community on edge

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Trump administration proposal that would cut funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as well as completely dissolve the Sea Grant is causing concern among Maine's marine community because it relies heavily on both of them.
"Cutting funding at this time is, I think, is not a wise decision and certainly not going to be beneficial for our industry" Annie Tselikis said. Tselikis is the Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Dealers’ Association. She stated that NOAA provides many services to fisherman that may go unnoticed by others. “One of the things that I think that people don’t really realize is that NOAA is responsible for a substantial amount of weather forecasting and monitoring”
Maine's lobster and fishing industry is a big part of Maine's heritage as well as it's economy -- over the years it has built a relationship with scientists and biologists. The groups work hand in hand collaborating on ways to resolve industry issues that arise. It also allows for trends to be studied which can help in sustaining the industry down the road.
"It's a small amount of money but it has a big impact" Robin Alden said. Alden is the Executive Director of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries in Stonington. She has worked with the Sea Grant for over a decade. “The Extension team at Maine Sea Grant are people that work and live in the field that connect real people’s problems with science and vice versa” Alden said. “We would not be as strong as we are without this research”.
Copyright 2017 WLBZ
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs