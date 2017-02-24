BLUE HILL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – In a state that paved the way for the rights of transgender students, Libby Edwardson thought it was the perfect place to move her family.

“The other kids weren’t really nice and they would bully me, so we moved here,” Edwardson’s transgender daughter Bean said.

Bean, who was originally adopted from Uganda, moved to Maine from Tennessee with her family after facing the worst case scenario.

"She brushed up against a child and he looked at her and said I don't like it when people like you touch me. If I had a gun I'd shoot you,” Edwardson said.

"Nobody has a child and says I think this is a road we'd like to head down,” she said.

Edwardson said she was fortunate enough to find a welcoming community in the small town of Blue hill.

She said the school administration and teachers have been supportive, and Bean can use the bathroom she identifies with.

"We're not willing to protect you is what it says,” she said.

Additionally, there are concerns about the lack of consistency across the state when it comes to providing guidelines for school districts.

A number of schools have implemented their own “transgender plans,” but others are awaiting guidance.

"We don't have a written policy at this point. I think Maine School Management is working on something for Schools, but at this point we are following Orono case the Maines court ruling,” Superintendent Mark Hurvitt said.

Maine School Management did not get back to NEWS CENTER Thursday.

The Maine Education Association said in a statement:

“The Maine Education Association and our members believe that every Maine student has the right to a safe, secure environment free of discrimination, violence and abuse. No student should be in a situation where their personal rights, including those of sexual orientation or gender identity are denied. MEA continues to support and collaborate with human and civil rights initiatives, programs, and statutes that improve the learning environment for every Maine student and the working environment for every Maine educator.”

"I want them to know that I'm a girl and that I'm really nice,” Bean said.

Edwards said the next step is to get a birth certificate that legally recognizes Bean's name and gender, hoping it's something that can bring greater security.

