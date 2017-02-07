Two unaccounted for in apartment building fire in Palmyra

Flames of fire

PALMYRA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two people are unaccounted for in an apartment fire near the Canaan town line Tuesday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The building on Square Road was engulfed in flames when the fire was reported about 3 a.m. They say six residents escaped the early morning fire uninjured.

Investigators will be begin searching the building once it is safe to enter.

