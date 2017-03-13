Two critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-95

Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two men were rushed to nearby hospitals with life threatening injuries after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95, according to police.

Maine State Police said Hugh Brawn, 70, of Clinton, was driving the wrong-way near mile marker 150, when he collided head-on with the car driven by Tristan Kaldenberg, 19, of Littleton, MA..

The crash happened while police were trying to find a white truck driving southbound on a northbound lane.

Somerset County Deputy Joe Jackson and Pittsfield Police Officer Mike Coty were the first to arrive and administer CPR to both victims. Several bystanders also stopped to help.

Kaldenberg was taken by Lifeflight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with life threatening injuries. Brawn was transported by Delta Ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with life threatening injuries.

