Two ex-convicts in jail on heroin related charges: MDEA

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The MDEA said two ex-convicts have been arrested in Waldoboro on heroin related charges Wednesday.

Cameron Soto, 34, was arrested for trafficking heroin and fentanyl. His accomplice Trevor Teves, 18, was arrested for possession of a firearm.

For the past month, MDEA agents said they have been investigating Soto in connection with the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine in Knox County. Soto was recently released from the Maine State Prison after serving a sentence for a 2013 conviction for trafficking Oxycodone.

Waldoboro Police and drug agents said they found Soto and Teves in a car parked at the Waldoboro/Warren town line as they were preparing to travel to Massachusetts. Approximately six grams of heroin, fentanyl, scales and $1,800 in suspected drug proceeds from Soto were seized, police said. Teves was arrested after a loaded 9mm handgun was found in his pocket. Teves is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing guns.

Both men are at the Knox County Jail. Bail is $25,000 cash for Soto and $1,000 cash for Teves.

