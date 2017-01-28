Two families involved in Windham crash come together, surrounded by support

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - On January 13th, two people were killed and several others injured in a car crash in Windham.

The families of people from both cars have now come together - along with the entire community - for a fundraiser.

“It just happened really quick,” Adrian King said, describing the moment when his car collided with that of Dennis Brackley’s. “Just driving along and the headlights were there. There was nothing I could even - I couldn't even react quick enough to get out of the way.”

These two families were brought together for the first time by a deadly crash.

The crash took the lives of four year old Gavin Goad, and his grandfather, Dennis Brackley.

“It's been really hard to grasp,” said Vicky Brackley, Dennis’s sister and Gavin’s great aunt. “Knowing they're together makes us feel better.”

Adrian King was driving - when police say Brackley's car came over the center line and the two collided.

The two families are now intertwined. Their community is raising funds for everyone affected.

“I've had a lot of time to sit and think about everything - and it's just unbelievable that our families can come together in this tragic accident,” said King.

“We wish them well, as much as everything,” said Brackley. “And we're sorry that it happened. We wish them a speedy recovery also.”

The families have become each other's support.

King says this accident - which claimed two lives but spared his - has taught him how he wants to live.

“I'm here. I'm still here,” he said. “So that's what I need to do for the rest of my life - is making sure that I'm treating people with kindness and love.”

Gavin's 5-year-old sister Alexa is still injured and wearing a brace - but her family says she is doing okay.

The community is taking donations on this GoFundMe page.

