Two hikers find body in Baxter State Park

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 56 year old New Hampshire man died while skiing in Baxter State Park this weekend, park officials say.



The man was a part of a group of seven campers who were skiing to Abol Bridge after spending two days at Chimney Pond Campground in the Park.



The man became separated from the rest of the campers during the 17-mile-ski and was found near the outlet of Abol Pond by two hikers.

The man was unresponsive to treatment and was pronounced dead on the scene. The body was then transported by snowmobile and ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital.



This is the first fatality in Baxter State Park since a lightning fatality in 2007.

