Two injured after Scarborough crash

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a serious crash on Running Hill Road in Scarborough.
Three cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 3:30 PM at the street's intersection with New Road.
Running Hill Road was closed from 3:30 until about 5:20.
Police have not yet identified the victims, or their medical status.
NEWS CENTER will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs