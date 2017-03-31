Two men arrested after sheriffs recover drugs in sewer lines

Somerset Drug search

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant that seized 40 grams of cocaine, 43 bags of heroin, digital scales, drug packaging material, drug related paraphernalia, drug documentation and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Somerset deputies on Thursday forced entry into a residence at 25 Dawes Street in Skowhegan. In a press release, authorities said they found evidence that while entering the individuals inside flushed an amount of illicit drugs down the bathroom toilet.

Deputies dismantled the toilet bowl and working with the Town of Skowhegan Highway Department, found a large bag of what appeared to be drugs. The bag was lodged approximately seven feet away from the toilet into the sewer line. The bag was removed and the contents were discovered to be cocaine and heroin.

Thirty-five-year-old James A. Mack of Skowhegan and 30-year-old Abdul Roberson of Manhattan, New York, were arrested at the resident.

Mack was charged with Class B trafficking in a scheduled W drug (heroin), Class B trafficking in a schedule W drug (cocaine) and Class D falsifying physical evidence.

Roberson was charged with fugitive from justice, Class B trafficking in a scheduled W drug (heroin), Class B trafficking in a schedule W drug (cocaine) and Class D falsifying physical evidence.

Both men were transported to the Somerset County Jail.

